Arcanum FFA places at state

ARCANUM — Arcanum MVCTC FFA virtually attended the 93rd Ohio FFA State Convention on April 29 and 30.

In the first session, members were able to hear from keynote speaker, National FFA Officer Artha Jonassaint. Before the first session, treasurer Madelyn Fearon, secretary Maggie Weiss, and reporter Alexis Wilcox, were recognized for their gold rated officer books.

In the second session, eight members of the chapter were awarded the State FFA Degree. The State FFA Degree is earned by less than 2 percent of Ohio FFA members and is the highest honor the Ohio FFA association can bestow on a member. The Arcanum students who were presented the degree were Luke Brinksneader, Madelyn Fearon, Cael Gostomsky, Landon Haney, Blayne Hess, Vance Wetzel, Alexis Wilcox and Brody Williams.

In the third session, senior Isaac Smith was live streamed into the session as a finalist in the Fiber and/ or Oil Crop Proficiency Award Area. Isaac earned his spot in the top four by completing an application covering his SAE at K.B. Smith and Sons LLC. After completing the interview process Isaac found out live that he had finished second in the state.

In the fourth and final session, grain merchandising team members Isaac Smith, Luke Brinksneader, Brody Williams, Landon Haney and Anna Loxley were recognized as a state winning CDE team. The team will be presented a banner for their accomplishment. Farm business management team members Cael Gostomsky, Caleb Hartman, Blayne Hess, Isaac Smith, Landon Haney and Brody Williams will also be presented a banner for finishing third in Ohio in their CDE.

The Arcanum FFA would like to send their sincerest appreciation for all those at the state, district, and local level that did everything they could to make this year as normal as possible for our members.

Pictured is Isaac Smith, who was awarded second place in the proficiency area of Fiber and/or Oil Crop Production at the Ohio FFA Convention. Arcanum MVCTC FFA virtually attended the 93rd Ohio FFA State Convention on April 29 and 30. Pictured are the State FFA Degree recipients Brody Williams, Vance Wetzel, Cael Gostomsky, Madelyn Fearon, Luke Brinksneader, Alexis Wilcox, Blayne Hess and Landon Haney. Pictured is Luke Brinksneader, Landon Haney, Isaac Smith, Anna Loxley and Brody Williams, members of the state champion grain merchandising team recognized at the virtual state FFA convention.