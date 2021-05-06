Commissioners talk fund transfers, advances, force account limits

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday afternoon to discuss fund transfers and force account limits. Commissioners Matt Aultman and Larry Holmes were present. Commissioner Mike Stegall was absent.

The board approved Resolution (R-137-2021), to transfer $16171.62 from the general fund to the Darke County industrial way sewer project. These funds are due June 1.

Next, the board approved a letter of support submitted by Darke County Engineer Jim Surber regarding force account limits. Force account work is the option for a local office to perform bridge and/ or road construction using its own equipment, labor and purchased materials. The letter encourages support for Ohio House Bill 74, which proposes an increase in the force account limits.

The board approved Resolution (R-138-2021), to advance $12525.88 from the general fund to Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Inc. for renovations to the taxi way at The Darke County Airport. These funds will be advanced back once the revenue is recieved. The board also approved Resolution (R-139-2021), to advance $1484.30 from the general fund to Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Inc. to cover initial design costs for the new terminal at The Darke County Airport. These funds will also be advanced back once the revenue is recieved.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday at the county administrative office located at 520 S. Broadway in Greenville. For more information, contact the commissioner’s office at 937-547-7370.