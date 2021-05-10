Poultry Days 5K is a GO!

VERSAILLES — After a year of running from germs it is time to run for fun!

YOLO and Poultry Days are excited to offer our annual 5K on Saturday, June 12 in Versailles. The Fun Run is back and starts at 8 a.m. followed by the 5K at 8:30 a.m. Both events are held at the Versailles Exempted Village Schools located at 280 Marker Road (East Parking Lot). The top male and female will receive a cash prize.

Online registration and event details can be found at YOLOorg.com. Registration is also available Friday, June 11 from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, June 12 from 7 to 8:15 a.m. at the Versailles Exempted Village Schools. Registration includes a ticket for a World Famous Chicken Dinner and shirts are available.

We would like to announce a few safety measures:

• During the Race – Water Stations will be handled differently and water cups will be pre-filled to take

• After the Race – Awards will be given out immediately following the 5K.

• With social distancing in mind, food will be provided but will be limited. Bottled water will be provided.

• For information on Packet Pick Up, please visit YOLOorg.com

Proceeds from this event will support community projects. Email YoloRaces@gmail.com with questions. Visit VersaillesPoultryDays.com for festival details and schedules including registration for the Grand Parade, Miss Chick and Vendors.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_5K-PIC-page0001-1-.jpg