Three appear in Common Pleas Court

GREENVILLE — Three people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Thursday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Dillon A. Flatter, 22, of New Madison, entered a guilty plea to one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Flatter submitted a memorandum requesting that he participate in an intervention program in lieu of a conviction. He faces up to one year in prison and a $2,500 fine.

Daniel W. McCarty, 51, of Gettysburg, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 90 days days suspended and zero days credit, 24 months of community control sanctions and 25 hours of community service to charges involving fleeing and eluding. A jury found McCarty guilty of the failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer (with no serious risk or harm), a first-degree misdemeanor, driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Kevin M. Powell, 29, of Greenville, entered a change of plea to guilty to two counts of receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony, and one count of burglary, a third-degree felony. Powell was sentenced to community control sanctions for up to 60 months. If he fails to comply with the sanctions imposed, he will face 10 months in prison on each count of receiving stolen property and 18 months on one count of burglary, all three terms served concurrently. Upon his release, Powell would be subject to a mandatory three years supervision.

Flatter https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Flatter.jpeg Flatter

By Abigail Miller DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach Abigail Miller by email at amiller@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Abigail Miller by email at amiller@aimmediamidwest.com