EUM Mega Wild 5K a success

GREENVILLE — On April 24, EUM Church hosted their annual Mega Wild 5K event through the Darke County Wellness Challenge. After canceling last year’s race due to COVID-19, the April event had its largest turnout of 170 participants.

The Mega Wild 5K team would like thank EUM Church, MJS Plastics, John Trick Construction, Wayne Healthcare, Family Health, David Knapp Ford, Tribute Funeral Home, Larry Fourman Construction, Dr. Stephen R. Stentzel, D.D.S., and Greenville Federal for making this event a huge success. The event was able to raise more than $5,000, which will benefit students at camp this summer.

For more information about the Darke County Wellness Challenge, visit www.darkecountywellnesschallenge.com. To learn more about EUM Church and upcoming events, call 937-548-3211, stop by EUM’s downtown Greenville campus at 111 Devor Street, or visit on the web at www.eumchurch.org

More than 170 people participated in the Darke County Wellness Challenge by attending the EUM Church annual Mega Wild 5K event April 24. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_EUMMega-Wild-5k.jpg More than 170 people participated in the Darke County Wellness Challenge by attending the EUM Church annual Mega Wild 5K event April 24. Provided photo