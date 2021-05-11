Memory Lane ‘Senior Prom’ coming May 24

GREENVILLE — The spring season of dances, proms and graduations has finally arrived after a very long pandemic winter. As young ladies and gentlemen don their floor-length gowns and tuxedos, complete with corsages and boutonnieres, the “young-at-heart” are also getting ready for one anticipated social event of the season —The Memory Lane “Senior Prom” which takes place Monday, May 24, from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the Greenville VFW Hall, located at 219 N. Ohio Street.

Tom Everhart, popular local DJ and Memory Lane host, promises a great time of fun and dancing to the “oldies,” with tunes from Elvis, the Righteous Brothers, Mitch Rider, Tommy James, and other rock-n-roll classics. This year’s Senior Prom theme will be “Memories,” inspired by Elvis Presley’s famous 1968 comeback song written by Billy Strange and Mac Davis. Both a Senior Prom king and queen, along with a prince and princess, will be crowned at the event. Although no food will be served at the dance, there will be beverages, pizza and sandwiches available for purchase at the VFW Lounge, located inside the building. Senior prom attendees are asked to “dress up,” but can also come in casual attire.

Memory Lane hosts regular dances most Monday afternoons at the Greenville VFW from 1 to 3:30 p.m. For more information about the dances or the Senior Prom, call Tom Everhart at 937-547-1905.

