Commissioners talk OSU extension, county debt

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Monday afternoon to discuss The Ohio State University Extension, roadway resurfacing and county debt. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Larry Holmes were all present.

Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn, educator in family and consumer sciences at The Ohio State University Extension, gave the board an update on the extension. Scammahorn said the agriculture and natural resources department is planting manure side-dress research, planting early soybeans and continues to make farm visits and cold calls to producers and agricultural industry partners. She added the agricultural program continues to scout Darke County acreage in each major crop one day a week at minimum.

The family and consumer sciences department at Ohio State has several educational opportunities now available, said Scammahorn. Some of the classes offered include Wellness Wednesday and Everyone Can Garden. Wellness Wednesdays provide attendees healthy but easy ways to cook while Everyone Can Garden empowers attendees to grow their own produce instead of buying it at the store. For the full online schedule go to www.darke.osu.edu/events/calendar/month/2021-05

Lastly, Scammahorn said the Shared Harvest Foodbank will shut down at the end of May. The Shared Harvest Foodbank currently serves Darke County residents who earn less than 230 percent of the federal poverty level. The program is funded through the COVID Protection Act; however, the boxes that were supplied will run out by the end of the month. She added the program is working to find funding elsewhere and she hopes to start the foodbank up again this fall.

The board approved a fixing of date for sealed bids for the asphalt resurfacing of 13.890 miles of county roads and 12.444 miles of township roads in 10 different townships. Sealed bids will be received until June 30 at 1:30 p.m.

Lastly, the board approved Resolution (R-145-2021) to complete a four-step fund transfer to pay off outstanding callable bonds. The bonds presented are located in Greenville on Wagner Ave. and currently house Goodwill and Edison State Community College. There are three bonds: one for structures, an additional property and renovations of the property.

In this motion the board will transfer out $345,000 from outside funds to general funds. Next, the board will transfer $345,000 from the general funds to the Wagner Avenue fund to pay off the bond for the facility. The revenue and appropriation will both increase to $345,000, and finally, $353,643.75 will be transferred from the Wagner Avenue fund to the Bond Debt fund to pay off the bond debt by June 1.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday and Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.