Darke County leaders honor National Day of Prayer

GREENVILLE — On May 6, civic, church, and business leaders from across Darke County joined with members of the community-at-large for a hour of prayer, reflection and song in honor of the 70th annual National Day of Prayer, held at the First United Methodist Church of Greenville.

Since the first call to prayer in 1775, when the Continental Congress invited the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation, the call to prayer has continued throughout American history. In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed of a day of “humiliation, fasting, and prayer.” In 1952, a joint resolution by Congress, signed by President Harry Truman, declared an annual national day of prayer. The law was amended in 1988 and signed by President Ronald Reagan, permanently setting the National Day of Prayer as the first Thursday of every May.

Celebrating the 2021 theme, “Lord, Pour Out Your Love, Life, and Liberty,” taken from 2 Corinthians 3:17, members of the community were invited to join in prayer for family, church, workplace, education, military, government, and the media.

Minister Jim Morehouse of the East Main Church of Christ welcomed those in attendance, and Greenville Mayor Steve Willman offered an opening prayer for the community. The Greenville American Legion Post 140 Color Guard presented the American flag, followed by a stirring performance of the National Anthem, lead by the Decolores Montessori School fourth, fifth and sixth grade students, under the direction of Betsy Hoelscher.

Praise Leader Joseph Helfrich, lead those gathered in songs of worship, including “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee,” “Lord, Listen to Your Children Praying,” “Onward We Go,” and “This is My Father’s World.”

Pastor George Glaze, U.S. Army Colonel (Ret.), offered prayer for the military and first responders, followed by B.J. Paulus, owner of Snap Fitness, who offered prayer for business. Carol Marsh, reporter for Darke County Media, offered prayer for the media, followed by Chris Mortensen, Greenville Middle School Principal, who offered prayer for education.

After a short song and moment of reflection, James Reynolds, missionary from Revive Ohio, offered prayer for overcoming addictions, followed by Stephanie House, Physician Assistant for Family Health Services of Darke County, who offered prayer for the medical community, and Brittany Ulman, Founder of the Jesus Connection, who offered prayer for families.

Offering prayer for the nation was Ben Thaeler, Deputy District Director for U.S. Representative Warren Davidson. Pastor Dale Boeger of the Greenville First Assembly of God Church, offered prayer for the churches.

John Monroe, Pastor of Pyrmont Church of God, offered the closing prayer. All in attendance sang “America the Beautiful” to conclude the service.

The Greenville American Legion Post 140 Color Guard stand with the flag, while the Decolores Montessori School fourth, fifth and sixth grade students sing the National Anthem at the 70th annual National Day of Prayer. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_National-Day-of-Prayer-Pledge-1.jpg The Greenville American Legion Post 140 Color Guard stand with the flag, while the Decolores Montessori School fourth, fifth and sixth grade students sing the National Anthem at the 70th annual National Day of Prayer. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Minister Jim Morehouse of the East Main Church of Christ welcomes those in attendance at the National Day of Prayer, held May 6 at the First United Methodist Church of Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_National-Day-of-Prayer-Jim-1.jpg Minister Jim Morehouse of the East Main Church of Christ welcomes those in attendance at the National Day of Prayer, held May 6 at the First United Methodist Church of Greenville. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

