Decolores Montessori students perform at Memorial Hall

GREENVILLE — Earlier this month, Decolores Montessori students of all ages, under the direction of Kathy Douds and Betsy Hoelscher, performed an engaging concert of lively music at the historic Memorial Hall in Greenville.

The concert, held Saturday, May 1, offered a musical program centered around the theme, “Out of this World.” Decolores Montessori students performed pieces such as “Blast Off,” “Shooting Star,” and “Galaxy.” Pre-school through 9th grade students showcased their music talents by singing, dancing, drumming, and also, playing string instruments with piano. A special “thank you” goes to Dr. Christine Seger for choreographing the event.

The Decolores Montessori music program is an important piece of the educational process in developing well-rounded students. Studies have shown that fine arts programs keep students engaged in school, enhance learning in other subject areas, help develop critical thinking and leadership skills, improve reading and math skills, and build self-esteem. All Decolores students are involved in orchestra and choose a string instrument (violin, viola, or cello) in the second grade, with weekly instruction provided thereafter.

For more information on Decolores Montessori, please visit their website at www.decoloresschool.org

