Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pets” feature two canines in need of a caring home.

Kali, an 8-year-old Boston Terrier/Husky mix, is a sweet girl who came to the shelter because her owners moved (and their new landlord did not allow dogs). She is spayed, loves kids, good with other dogs, and likes to go for car rides. Kali is house and create trained. She is a bit timid of strangers at first, as she is not used to being at the shelter. Kali weighs in at 34.8 lbs and has been given her parvo/distemper/lepto vaccine, and bordetella vaccines, and dewormed. Kali is micro chipped, and is heart worm negative. Come in and meet Kali and other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.” The Shelter is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday (9 to 11:30 a.m.) Just stop by or call 937-547-1645.

Betsy, a senior brindle and cream Lab-Pit mix, is an energetic old gal who loves adventure and fun. She gets along with most other dogs as long as they can keep up with her rowdy play. She would do best with older kids. Betsy is looking for a place with a fenced yard in which to chase squirrels. Call or text Liberty Acres United Rescue Animal Sanctuary at 765-969-4782 for more information, or fill out an application at www.libertyacresunited.com

