Summer Manufacturing Camp for jr. high students

DARKE COUNTY — Do you know a student entering 7th or 8th grade? One who is interested in science, engineering, design, or marketing? Or one that likes to know how things work or how things are made?

Students from Darke County entering 7th or 8th grade are invited to participate in the Summer Manufacturing Camp which will be held at Greenville C-TEC from July 19 to 23, 2021. This five-day camp, held 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, will explore the world of manufacturing. Campers will learn by creating a product or service to solve a real-life challenge. Along the way they will discover the wide variety of careers involved in developing products and services. In the afternoon, campers will tour a local manufacturer where they will see their morning topics applied in the real world. The $40 registration includes camp t shirt, lunch, snacks, transportation to tours, and all camp materials. (Registration fee assistance is available, if needed.) Deadline for registration is May 28, 2021.

Camp sponsors are Darke County Economic Development, Darke County CIC, Greenville City Schools & Greenville C-TEC, Edison State Community College, Fort Recovery Industries, JAFE Decorating, Midmark Corporation and Whirlpool Corporation. For more information or to register, visit www.darkecounty.com or contact Tamala Marley, Darke County Economic Development, at 937-548-3250.