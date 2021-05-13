Commissioners sign Farm Power of The Past Proclamation

GREENVILLE —The Darke County Board of Commissioners met on Wednesday to sign the Greenville Farm Power of The Past Proclamation and to discuss fund advances. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Larry Holmes were all present.

The board signed the Greenville Farm Power of The Past Proclamation which proclaims the Greenville Farm Power of The Past will hold its annual equipment show on July 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11. The event will feature International Harvester gas engines and Sears Lawn & Garden. Attendees will include the International Harvester Collectors and the Midwest Regional Hot-Air Engineer Society.

Lastly, Resolution (R-151-2021) was approved to advance $141651.41 from the general fund to pay for a storm sewer replacement project in the Northwest area of Arcanum.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday and Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.