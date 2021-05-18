Administration announces monthly child tax credit for Ohio families

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) applauded President Biden’s announcement that monthly Child Tax Credit (CTC) checks of up to $300 per child will be on their way to families starting July 15, 2021. These checks are part of the expanded CTC program, which Brown helped secure in the American Rescue Plan.

“The expansion of the Child Tax Credit is one of the most transformative policies to come out of Washington in generations. The CTC is one of the best tools we have to lift children out of poverty and put money in the pockets of working families. I’m pleased that, under President Biden, these monthly payments will be hitting Ohioans’ bank accounts in July,” said Brown. “And we’re not going to stop there. I’m going to keep fighting to make this expansion permanent to make life better for millions of Americans.”

The American Rescue Plan provided an historic investment in the economic well-being of children, families, and struggling workers. It made the Child Tax Credit fully refundable and increased the amount of the credit to $3,000 per child, and $3,600 for a child under age six. It also increased the age of qualifying children by one year to 17-years-old.

The one-year expansion to the Child Tax Credit (CTC) helps support families and will help lift millions of children out of poverty. Brown is now working to build on this success by urging President Biden to make these critical tax credit expansions permanent in the next recovery plan he sends to Congress.

In a Senate Finance Committee hearing last month, Brown pressed Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Charles Rettig on whether the IRS would be ready to start monthly child tax credit payments in July. Rettig assured Brown that the IRS would indeed be ready to start in July.

Families can calculate how much they’d receive from the CTC expansion here: https://wapo.st/3wi9Vom

Brown pushed IRS to start payments by July