Youth for Christ Miami Valley Golf Classic is June 9

DARKE COUNTY — Everyone wants to see it! Each of the past 30 summers, Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln has agreed to donate a new car to the participant lucky enough to hit the perfect shot at the Youth for Christ of the Miami Valley Golf Classic, but so far, no one has. This year, a brand new Ford Focus awaits the person that hits a hole-in-one on hole #17. Many times over the years, Dave Knapp himself has commented about how much he would like for someone to win the car. The organizers of the event all agree. Perhaps, finally, you could be the one to drive it home!

Wednesday, June 9 is the date for the Youth for Christ outing, which will take place at White Springs Golf Club and those who have participated in the past know it will be a great day complete with enjoyable camaraderie, non-stop food, and wonderful prizes. But for many of the participants that day, it won’t really be about any of these benefits. It will be about helping local teenagers find their way.

Lots of teenagers in our community are headed in a good direction and just need some encouragement along the way. However, many others are confused, hurting, or lost. Youth for Christ staff and volunteers engage teenagers every day to show them they are loved, introduce them to Jesus, and help them find their way through life. That’s what this golf outing is about.

Youth for Christ is looking for generous business sponsors and mission-minded golfers to make the 2021 Youth for Christ Golf Classic the most productive ever in supporting this ministry to teens. And though golfers that want to “pay to play” are gladly welcomed, YFC is also looking for a handful of players that will “go the extra mile” and solicit pledges for the cause. For those that “go this extra mile,” significant prizes await, such as an overnight golf package and a couple high-quality golf clubs. More importantly, young people’s lives will be changed.

The YFC Golf Classic is a scramble with play beginning at 9 a.m. Those interested in playing may register as an individual or a team. Cost to play is $100 for individuals and $350 for a team, but those that raise or pay double the required amount will be considered “Gold Class,” which means they will be entitled to YFC golf apparel, and a special menu that includes steak sandwiches; plus they will be waited on attentively by teenagers involved in the ministry. A short testimony will be shared by a teenager and at the end of the event, prizes will be awarded for top fundraising and winning play.

The lasting benefit of the Youth for Christ ministry is what leads several dozen local businesses to provide sponsorship for the tournament, including this year’s “Gold Sponsor,” Tribute Funeral Homes, and “Silver Sponsors,” Littman-Thomas Agency, Wayne Healthcare, PROTOS The First Solution, MJS Plastics, Inc., Star 88.3, and White Springs Golf Club. Would you like to join in? More golfers and business sponsors are still needed in order to reach this year’s goal of raising $25,000 to help local teens. Those interested in either of these opportunities should call Youth for Christ at 548-2477 or e-mail YFC at office@yfcmv.org

Pictured from left to right are YFC golf committee members Mike Snyder and Pete Cutarelli, Dave Knapp from Dave Knapp Ford, and YFC golf committee members Jody Flommersfeld, Neal Crawford, and Dave Keiser. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Dave-Knapp-pic-2021.jpg Pictured from left to right are YFC golf committee members Mike Snyder and Pete Cutarelli, Dave Knapp from Dave Knapp Ford, and YFC golf committee members Jody Flommersfeld, Neal Crawford, and Dave Keiser. Provided photo