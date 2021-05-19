Greenville Police blotter

WARRANT

May 13, 12:43 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to Speedway at 201 Wagner Avenue in reference to a subject operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Upon arrival, police located driver Ariel Stewart and front seat passenger Lyman Coleman. Stewart, the subject reportedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated showed no signs of impairment. Coleman was found to have an active warrant for failure to appear on a driving under a suspended license citation. Police arrested Coleman and transported him to the Darke County Jail and held on a bond of $575.

DRUGS

May 4, 4:55 p.m.: Police arrived at the 300 block of West Water Street in response to a drug overdose. Upon arrival, officers located a female subject, blue in color, laying unresponsive on the floor next to the bed in the bedroom. Police administered Narcan, which had a small effect but did not revive her. Fire and rescue arrived on scene and administered additional Narcan. The female subject was revived but refused treatment by paramedics. On the floor near by was a used syringe, officers placed it into an evidence bag. Police issued the subject a misdemeanor citation for possession of drug abuse instruments and informed her of her court date.

THEFT

May 7, 9:03 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Greenville National Bank on Wagner Avenue in reference to a theft not in progress. Officers were informed by that Donte Lawrence cashed a fraudulent check for $2,474 on May 5. The complainant told police Lawrence went to the Greenville National on South Broadway and attempted to cash another fraudulent check for $3,424 the same day. The complainant said there are two other male subjects she believes are passing fraudulent checks at other locations. Willie Bush passed a fraudulent check for $2,424 at the Arcanum branch of Greenville National. Bush also attempted to cash a check at the Bradford branch of Greenville National for $3,424, it was refused. Marcus Johnson attempted to cash a check at the Bradford branch of Greenville National for $3,424, it was denied. The complainant provided photo copies of the subjects photo I.D. cards and checks. No other information at this time.

May 4, 2:21 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Wayne HealthCare in reference to a theft that had just occurred. The complainant told police she witnessed Lagina Lawson and Audrey Johnson going through supply carts, taking items and concealing them in their purses in the emergency room. They initially denied the allegations when confronted but later admitted to taking the items. Lawson and Johnson were issued citations for theft.

DECEASED

May 9, 1:30 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the 300 block of South Chippewa in reference to a subject not breathing. Upon arrival to the residence, police found the subject and performed life-saving measures until fire and rescue arrived to the scene and took over. When paramedics were unable to resuscitate the subject, the coroner was called to conduct his investigation. The deceased was then released to the rescue to be transported to the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home.