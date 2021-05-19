Adoptable Pets of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pets” feature two canines in need of caring homes from the Darke County Animal Shelter.

Saige, a 4-year-old female Shepherd Mix, is very sweet girl. She is housebroken, crate trained, has been around kids six years of age and up. Saige doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs here at the shelter. Saige knows how to sit, lay down, and shake. She definitely likes treats! Saige weighs in at 58 lbs., and has been given her parvo/distemper/lepto vaccine, and bordetella vaccines, and dewormed. Saige is microchipped, and is heart worm negative.

Tucker, a 2- year-old intact male Mastiff/ Terrier Mix, has gained 1 1/2 lbs since he has been at the shelter and now weighs in at 43.8 lbs. Tucker loves attention, toys, and treats! Tucker walks well on a leash, will roll over for belly rubs and knows how to sit. We are told Tucker is housebroken and has been around kids 10 years of age and up. Tucker has been given parvo/distemper/lepto vaccine, bordetella vaccine, dewormed, microchipped, and is heart worm negative.

Come in and meet Saige, Tucker and the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.” The Shelter is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday (9 to 11:30 a.m.) Just stop by or call 937-547-1645.

Saige https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Saige.jpg Saige Provided photo Tucker https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Tucker.jpg Tucker Provided photo