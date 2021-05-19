Big Brothers Big Sisters to host annual Duck Derby, 5K

SIDNEY —The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County 15th Annual Duck Derby & Duck-N-Run 5K will be held June 17 at Tawawa Park in Sidney. This fundraiser is open to the public; individuals and businesses are encouraged to participate.

This event is a fun and exciting way to support children within our local communities. By “adopting” a Duck Derby rubber duck for $5 each or 6 for $25, you not only have a chance to win the $1,000 cash grand prize and 30 other prizes, but you will make a positive impact supporting mentoring programs. We will also be continuing the opportunity to adopt Defender of Potential Ducks for $25 each. The Defender of Potential Duck drawing is limited to only 250 tickets, which offers better odds of winning and one lucky person will be the winner of a $500 cash jackpot. Don’t miss your opportunity for a chance to win over 30 fabulous prizes.

The Defender of Potential Duck winner will be drawn at 7:30 p.m., with the regular Duck Derby immediately following in the Tawawa Park Mosquito Creek. This year’s prizes include the $1,000 cash grand prize, two three-day tickets to 2021 Country Concert at Hickory Hill Lakes compliments of Meyer’s Garage & Drive Thru., four tickets to Kings Island compliments of Kings Island, mini-photoshoot with Claire Larger compliments of Claire Larger and a canvas picture compliments of Agape Distribution, $100 Ohio State Parks gift card and two fishing licenses compliments of Jennifer Henke and Meyer’s Garage & Drive Thru, handmade bowl compliments of WEH Wood Art and Brooklinen robe and a head scratcher compliments of Agape Distribution, two salt room session coupons compliments of Moonflower Aromatherapy.

A $100 Walmart gift card compliments of Gillespie Construction, two tickets to Jake Owen concert and a $20 gift certificate to JT’s Brew & Grill compliments of JT’s Brew & Grill, two Snow Trails Ski Resort Tickets, two tickets to Thrill to Grill compliments of Versailles Winery, Cleveland Package: Great Lakes Science Center one-day pass, a $10 Mitchells Ice Cream gift card compliments of Mitchell’s Ice Cream and two Ultimate Taste tickets compliments of Versailles Winery. Additonally, a $50 gift card to Submarine House compliments of Submarine House, Do Good gift bag compliments of Do Good restaurant, a $40 Stairway to Wellness gift card compliments of Stairway to Wellness, two $30 Double M Diner gift cards compliments of Double M Diner, a High Grounds gift basket compliments of High Grounds Café.

A Merle Norman gift basket compliments of Merle Norman, a $50 Allison Custom Jewelry gift certificate compliments of Allison’s Jewelry, two Trail Ride coupons compliments of Mormon Valley Farms, a $25 Sure Shot Tap House gift card compliments of Sure Shot Tap House, a $25 Beanz Buttercream Bakery compliments of Beanz Buttercream Bakery, a $25 Montage gift card compliments of Montage Café, four tickets to Akron Rubber Ducks compliments of Akron Rubber Ducks, a $25 Merchant House Gift Card compliments of Merchant House, Brethren House Floral Décor and a $425 Amazon gift card compliments of Brethren Retirement Community, a $25 drive-in gift certificate compliments of Sidney Auto Vue Drive-In, three 18” Teaford’s pizza coupons compliments of Teaford’s Pizza & Subs, a $15 Winner’s Meats gift card and one game of bowling compliments of Winner’s Meats and Bel-Mar Lanes, a $20 Smokin Jo’s gift certificate compliments of Smokin Jo’s, The Whistle Stop pizza coupon compliments of The Whistle Stop.

The Duck-N-Run 5K is part of the Shelby County 5K Tour. Pre-registration for the 5K must be received by Monday, June 7. On the day of the event, 5K registration will begin at 7 p.m. at Tawawa Park’s Geib Pavilion and the evening race is set to start at 8:15 p.m. In the event of inclement of weather or COVID-19 restrictions that prevent us from being able to have the Duck Derby, we will conduct the drawing for winners virtually.

Sponsorship opportunities are available and range from $200 to $750. Door prize donations and general monetary gifts are greatly appreciated. If you would like to take advantage of sponsorship opportunities, please contact the Big Brothers Big Sisters office prior to Monday, June 7.

You can adopt ducks from Meyer’s Garage & Drive Thru in Newport, Big Brothers Big Sisters board members, local community festivals, and the agency office located at 121 E. North Street in Sidney. To adopt a duck, register for the 5K or find more information, go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org or call 937-492-7611 or 937-547-9622.