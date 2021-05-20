Radiant Lighthouse Church to host festival

GREENVILLE — The Radiant Lighthouse Church will hold the Festival of HOPE on June 4, 5 and 6 at its campus at 5256 Sebring Warner Road. The purpose of the festival is to raise awareness and funds for the outreach program, Radiant H.O.P.E.: Helping Out People Everywhere.

“Radiant H.O.P.E. exists to help out people everywhere while showing the Love of Jesus to all,” said Wes Lynch, pastor at Radiant Lighthouse Church. “The Festival of HOPE will be an epic Festival in Darke County for the entire family. You will not want to miss this opportunity on campus.”

Festival of HOPE will be the first of its kind to start the enjoyment of the summer in Darke County in 2021. The Festival will be after Gov. DeWine has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions, starting June 2.

Amusement rides and food stands will be provided by Chicketti Family Amusement. Pre-sale vouchers will be sold for the festival between now and Thursday, June 3 at Beauty to Ashes, Ansonia; JC Mining Company, Greenville; John’s IGA, Versailles and Rainbow Accounting, Gettysburg. Also available are online purchases at chickettifamilyamusements.com, under the events page. All pre-sale vouchers are $18, per person, per day. Vouchers can then be redeemed at the festival for wristbands. Wristbands will be available at the festival for $20, per person, per day. Prices cover all ages.

Kona Ice of Troy and Yummy Desserts by Anna Yeagle, will be the other food vendors. Along with vendors Thirty-One Gifts, Beth Turner; Stock’s Affordable Tires, Bill Stock; Breezeway Scents, Kim Besecker; Sunflower Sister’s Company, Katelyn Bowman and Malynda Vrazalich and Taylor’s Touch Country Primitives, Karen and Bob Taylor.

The festival will be Friday, June 4, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, June 5, from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, June 6, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Parking is free but limited on the campus; however, there will be an overflow area near-by. Shuttle rides will be provided at the entrance of the campus to reach the festival in the main parking area. Handicapped patrons, showing the handicap placard, will be permitted to park at the main parking lot.

A watermelon eating contest for children ages of 7 to 11, a corn hole tournament for any one ages 18 and up, To register for either competition, you can call Radiant H.O.P.E. directly at 316-512-1919, or make post on the Facebook page, Radiant HOPE; or visit the Radiant H.O.P.E. table at the festival.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, a free concert will be held at the festival. The concert will include the worship team from Radiant Lighthouse, Fields of Faith out of Muncie, Ind., and the headliner will be Ten Talents. Wrapping up the entertainment will be DJ Jeff Shaner. Some seating will be available during the concert, which will be held outside.

Radiant H.O.P.E. is proud to thank our sponsors for their support: Bruce Trosper Home Improvement, Union City, Ind.; Dairy King, Greenville; Greenville Car Wash, Greenville; Marty McCabe Painting Service, Greenville and Treaty City Automotive, Art McRill.