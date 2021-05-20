Fewer than 100 Poultry Day bulk orders left

VERSAILLES —Poultry Days has less than 70 coolers of bulk chicken left. These will sell quickly with over 10,000 halves already sold. All bulk sales will end at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 4.

Bulk sales are prepurchase only at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Coolers are available for pick up on Friday, Saturday or Sunday and for delivery on Friday by 12 p.m. (minimum purchase of two coolers) within 25 miles of Versailles. Each cooler contains 20 chicken halves (no sides). An email confirming pick up details will be sent ahead of the festival. Bulk pick up will be at the Versailles High School at 280 Marker Road. The address is best accessed from the West of town to avoid festival congestion. Single dinners will not be available in the bulk pick up line.

While bulk sales are winding down, 26,000 individual dinners will be available at the festival June 11 to 12. Individual dinners can be purchased in the drive-thru or walk-thru chicken lines. The chicken lines operate 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Both lines are located on the festival grounds at 459 S. Center Street. These lines are for individual dinners only. The festival hopes to have dinners available through supper each night but demand is unpredictable and food can sell out early.

If you have any general questions send them to: PoultryDaysChairman@gmail.com, all chicken related questions should be sent to VFDChickenLine@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook for regular updates before and during the festival. For the full festival schedule and event details go to VersaillesPoultryDays.com