Darke DD visits DeColores Farm School

GREENVILLE — Last week, Self Advocates from Darke DD (Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities) were invited to talk about developmental disabilities awareness, inclusion, and acceptance at the DeColores Montessori Junior High Farm School in Greenville.

Self Advocates Julie, Lauren, Matt, Chloe, and Kim told about their individual gifts and talents and how they contribute value to their communities. Their message, simple and direct, was that while we all have some differences, we really are more alike than we are different.

DeColores students shared many similar interests, including working part time, making money, babysitting, art, leadership positions, golf and other sports, volunteering, relationships, reading, meeting for book club, letter writing, and having pen pals. Many connections were made — catching up with old friends and making new ones.

“We had so much fun with the awesome students and staff at DeColores Montessori School Farm School of Greenville,” said the group, “We are looking forward to more connections and partnering on future projects.”

Darke DD Self Advocates Julie, Lauren, Matt, Chloe, and Kim visited with students and staff at the DeColores Montessori Junior High Farm School, located at 6104 Arcanum Bears Mill Road in Greenville.