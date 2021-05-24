Chamber honors couple as ‘Citizens of the Year’

GREENVILLE — In its first gathering in more than a year’s time, due to the COVID pandemic, the Darke County Chamber of Commerce honored two longtime members — Wayne and Sharon Deschambeau — as its 2021 “Citizens of the Year” Friday at Greenville City Park.

Wayne Deschambeau was president and CEO of Wayne HealthCare from 2006 to his retirement last year. Sharon first became the president of the chamber in 2007, also retiring from that position last year. The couple was honored for their expertise, leadership and drive, all leading to significant contributions to the health and well-being of the community.

“Wayne Deschambeau has always kept the mission to improve the health of the community at the forefront,” said John Warner, president and CEO of the Brethren Retirement Community and chair of the Darke County Chamber Board of Directors. “His leadership and many accomplishments have made an incredible difference in the lives of thousands of individuals and by extension, in the entire community.”

Wayne has been active at the local, state and national levels, serving in leadership capacities including: the boards of The National Advisory Committee on Rural Health & Human Services; the Ohio State Health Network, the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association, the Darke County Health Department, and the Coalition for a Healthy Darke County. He is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives, and a member of the Greenville Rotary Club. He also served on the Ohio Hospital Association’s Small and Rural Hospital Committee, and as a Darke County Chamber Ambassador.

As Darke County Chamber of Commerce President, Sharon focused on being a strong and positive voice for the businesses in Darke County. Additionally, chamber events such as Ag Day, Groundhog Day, State of the State, and State of the Nation have provided members and guests with educational and networking opportunities. Under her leadership, the chamber earned four Legislative Advocacy Awards from the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, recognizing the work of the Legislative Committee of the Board.

“Sharon Deschambeau’s impact on the people and businesses of Darke County reflects her passion and determination to make a deep and sustainable difference throughout the community,” said Warner. “Her work is a model to be emulated and the results speak volumes about her ability to be a convener and leader of others to accomplish ambitious goals.”

In 2013, she spearheaded community conversations to address the worsening opioid crisis that was gaining local, state, and national attention. These meetings resulted in the formation of the Coalition for a Healthy Darke County, which continues its work today.

“Wayne and Sharon Deschambeau have made an immeasurable difference in our community and we are most grateful to have had the opportunity to know them as colleagues and friends. We congratulate them on this prestigious honor and wish them Godspeed in the future,” Warner said.

Others on hand to congratulate and present citations to the couple included Ben Thaler, Congressional Aide for U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson; State Rep. Susan Manchester; State Rep. Jena Powell; the Darke County Board of Commissioners, represented by Commissioner Mike Stegall; and Greenville Mayor Steve Willman.

Both Wayne and Sharon expressed their thanks to the chamber as well as the Darke County community at large.

“We thank you for the opportunity, for everything you’ve given to us, because this hasn’t been a one-way street. It’s been very satisfying and rewarding,” she said. “Thank you all for what you do and continue to do for the community and thank you for honoring us today.”

For more information on the Darke County Chamber of Commerce, visit the chamber’s website at www.darkecountyohio.com

Sharon and Wayne Deschambeau were named 2021 “Citizens of the Year” Friday by the Darke County Chamber of Commerce. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Chamber-001-1.jpg Sharon and Wayne Deschambeau were named 2021 “Citizens of the Year” Friday by the Darke County Chamber of Commerce. Erik Martin | Darke County Media Congressional Aide Ben Thaler, State Rep. Susan Manchester, State Rep. Jena Powell, Chamber Chairman John Warner, Chamber President Peggy Emerson, and Greenville Mayor Steve Willman are shown with Sharon and Wayne Deschambeau at Friday’s Chamber of Commerce annual meeting, held at Greenville City Park. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Chamber-002-1.jpg Congressional Aide Ben Thaler, State Rep. Susan Manchester, State Rep. Jena Powell, Chamber Chairman John Warner, Chamber President Peggy Emerson, and Greenville Mayor Steve Willman are shown with Sharon and Wayne Deschambeau at Friday’s Chamber of Commerce annual meeting, held at Greenville City Park. Erik Martin | Darke County Media

First gathering for chamber since COVID outbreak

By Erik Martin DarkeCountyMedia.com

