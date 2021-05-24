Union City cleanup weekend a success

UNION CITY, Ind. — Brad Mink, the public works director for Union City, Ind., is talking some proud trash — but that’s a good thing.

That’s because Union City’s annual cleanup campaign was held last weekend, and Mink led the charge for the annual event to make the city sparkle.

“I’ve been going to it at least 18 years,” he said.

The event allows local citizens such as Cody and Kaelyn Lester a chance to empty a huge load of rubbish towed behind their pickup. The parents were assisted by Cody’s sons, Jalen and Kamden.

“Their grandfather (Fred Lester) passed and we found all kinds of things stored in the house,” Cody Lester said. “There were at least 300 canning jars. Some of the jars of string beans were still good to eat.”

City employee Zachary Myers was on hand to assist anyone who needed help tossing items into bins, but also to be sure forbidden items such as toxic paints and old tires were refused. “There was a steady stream of people all day,” Myers said on Saturday. “In the past I’ve seen as many as 30 cars lines up during the 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. rush.”

In addition, numerous people patrolled the downtown, trash bags in hand, to eliminate curbside litter.

Most of the trash was predictable stuff such as old easy chairs, Mink said, except for one thing he noticed. “People always get rid of perfectly good push mowers,” he said.

Photo courtesy of Gosia Nuwer