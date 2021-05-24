Arcanum All-Classes reunion Aug. 21

ARCANUM — A combined class reunion is planned for any Arcanum High School graduate by Pam (Shiverdecker) Crawford (1974) and Vickie (Troutwine) Rhodehamel (1975) on Aug. 21, 2021, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the American Legion, 325 N. Ohio Street, Greenville, OH. Anyone who attended Arcanum High School is welcome. No reservations are needed.

Pam and Vickie hosted their first combined reunion for the classes of the 70s back in 2009 and held an annual reunion for six years in a row. This year they decided to bring it back and invite anyone who attended Arcanum High School or graduated from AHS to join in on the fun. Come get reacquainted with old friends and make some new ones at this event. Spend the day at the Darke County Fair and come to the reunion that evening. Sounds like lots of fun! Organizers say several classmates from out-of-state will be in attendance and want to see classmates that live locally.

Admission is $8 at the door, $15 per couple, with no reservations required. There was will be a cash bar, snacks, DJ, and casual dress is acceptable. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Pam at 937-548-2247 or Vickie at 937-423-3763. If you have questions, please contact one of the organizers.