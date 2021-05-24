Greenville police blotter

VANDALISM

May 13, 3:51 p.m.: Police arrived to the 700 block of Birchwood Drive and were advised by a female subject that she just returned from a trip on May 11. When she arrived home she told police she found one of her windows to her house broken by a rock. Officers observed the screen to the window had a hole in it and had broken glass inside of it. She stated that she had a neighbor watching over her residence but she said the residence was not checked by her for an extended period of time. There are no suspects at this time.

TRAFFIC

May 13, 6:27 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Kentucky Fried Chicken in reference to an accident on private property. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female and male subject. The male told police he was in the KFC drive-thru behind the woman. He stated he thought he was in park and accidentally rolled into the rear of her vehicle. Police observed a small dent on the rear hatch of her vehicle. Officers took both of their insurance information.

WARRANT

May 13, 3:34 p.m.: While on patrol, officers observed a vehicle parked near the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue. Upon approaching the vehicle, police asked who was in the vehicle with her. She advised that Ryan Ruppe was in the back seat. Officers knew Ruppe to have an active warrant. They later confirmed that he had a probation violation with the original charge of aggravated assault in Darke County. Police placed him under arrest and transported him to the Darke County Jail.

May 13, 3:44 p.m. While on patrol, police observed who they immediately recognized as Stephen Bright walking southbound on the 900 block of Wayne Avenue. Police found that Bright had an active warrant in Darke County for a probation violation with the original charge of drug trafficking. Police detained Bright and searched him before he was transported to the Darke County Jail.

May 14, 7:26 a.m.: Police observed a black Honda Accord traveling east bound on Martin Street near North Ohio Street. The registered owner of the vehicle, Keith Mitchell, was found to have an active felony warrant in Darke County for possession of dangerous drugs. A traffic stop was made and the operator of the vehicle was identified to be Mitchell. He was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail.

May 14, 11:55 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a subject with an active warrant. Upon arrival, officers observed Jonathan Hittle and Micah Riddle walking through the store. Police placed Hittle under arrest. It was confirmed that Hittle had an active warrant through Greenville for failure to appear for a plea reference a falsification charge and an active warrant for probation violation out of Darke County. Police arrested Hittle and transported him to the Darke County Jail.

THEFT

May 15, 8:55 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Main Street in reference to a vehicle theft. When they arrived, police made contact with April Mangas, who advised that her Kia Rondo was taken from the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue along with Justin Gantt’s vehicle. She said she last saw her vehicle on May 4. Police did a neighborhood canvas and spoke with several neighbors. Two witnesses said that they observed both vehicles being towed by a tow truck. Officers called several local tow companies but all said they did not tow the vehicles. The vehicle was entered into the system as stolen.