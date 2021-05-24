Two enter guilty pleas in court

GREENVILLE —Two people entered guilty pleas in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Bradley O’Connor, of Hollansburg, pleaded guilty to count two of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony and count three of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. As a part of the agreement, count one of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed. He faces a restitution of $510, a maximum of 18 months in prison and up to $5,000 fine. He will be sentenced on Monday, July 19.

Eric Cook, of Hollansburg, offered a guilty plea to one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony. Cook submitted a memorandum requesting that he participate in an intervention program in lieu of a conviction. The court will hold the offered guilty plea and upon completion of the intervention program, it will be dismissed. Cook is required to pay restitution of $1,189.29. If he’s unable to complete the program, the guilty plea will stand, and he will face up to 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine, neither of which are mandatory.