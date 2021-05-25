Downtown Greenville spruces up

GREENVILLE – Downtown Greenville was buzzing Saturday morning with Adopt-A-Box volunteers beautifying downtown Broadway with flowers and mulch.

“This is our Adopt-A-Box program that beautifies downtown Greenville,” said Ryan Berry, executive director of Mainstreet Greenville. “It is remarkable what the city has done downtown and then added with what Main Steet Greenville is doing.”

“Thank you to all of the sponsors of the boxes and the pots,” Berry added. “We get comments every year from people on how beautiful our downtown looks and it is because of our supporters that this is possible.”

Hillary Holzaphel leads a committee that undertakes the downtown beautification project.

“Thank you to my committee that has picked some great looking flowers this year,” said Berry. “We have a lot of volunteers out here planting these flowers and it is going to look very nice downtown.”

“We invite everybody to come downtown and see what we have in Downtown Greenville. Not only does it look great but we have a lot of great businesses downtown that are locally owned and operated. We encourage everybody to come downtown whether it’s to shop or to dine or it’s one of our First Friday event,” he added.

The City of Greenville made many impressive improves the look of downtown in 2020. Overhead wires were moved to underground conduit, removal of the old uneven pavers and replaced with stamped concrete providing safer downtown sidewalks.

“The up lighting is brand new,” Berry stated. “During the holidays and special events we saw the green and red lights. The city has been generous and put up lighting on the trees so it’s absolutely beautiful what they have done and not just Broadway, but also on the side streets they have added the acorn style lighting on Third, Fourth and Fifth Streets so it is very cohesive tying everything together.”

“We are seeing some great improvements and it’s a big thank you to the City of Greenville and City Council for having the foresight to do that and push forward with making our town, our downtown not only be great but look great as well,” Berry concluded.

Mainstreet Greenville Planting Day organizer, Hillary Holzapfel (center), plants with sons, Graham, age 10 (left) and Trey, age 4 (right). Groups or persons wishing to “adopt a flower bed” to water once a week on Broadway, contact 937-417-3161. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Hillary-Hozapfel-MSG-Planting-Organizer.jpg Mainstreet Greenville Planting Day organizer, Hillary Holzapfel (center), plants with sons, Graham, age 10 (left) and Trey, age 4 (right). Groups or persons wishing to “adopt a flower bed” to water once a week on Broadway, contact 937-417-3161. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media The Darke County Democratic Women have participated in downtown Greenville’s planting day since 2004. Pictured are (left to right): Amy Erisman, Diana Zumbrink, Thomas Hank, Vanessa Faulkner, Melissa Werling and Tristan Bey-Russell (Krista Fourman and Bill Unger not pictured). https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Darke-County-Democratic-Women.jpg The Darke County Democratic Women have participated in downtown Greenville’s planting day since 2004. Pictured are (left to right): Amy Erisman, Diana Zumbrink, Thomas Hank, Vanessa Faulkner, Melissa Werling and Tristan Bey-Russell (Krista Fourman and Bill Unger not pictured). Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Members from the Church of God in Greenville enjoy planting flowers on the corner of Broadway and Fourth on Planting Day, sponsored by Mainstreet Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Greenville-Church-of-God-.jpg Members from the Church of God in Greenville enjoy planting flowers on the corner of Broadway and Fourth on Planting Day, sponsored by Mainstreet Greenville. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Cassie Bunger (left), co-owner of Roots Salon, located at 315 S. Broadway in Greenville, smiles with son, Corbin, as they volunteer during Planting Day last Saturday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Cassie-Bunger-Roots-Hair-Salon.jpg Cassie Bunger (left), co-owner of Roots Salon, located at 315 S. Broadway in Greenville, smiles with son, Corbin, as they volunteer during Planting Day last Saturday. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Suzie Brown, a member of Mainstreet Greenville’s design committee, smiles while taking a short break from planting along Broadway Street at last Saturday’s Planting Day event https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Suzie-Brown-MSG-Design-Committee.jpg Suzie Brown, a member of Mainstreet Greenville’s design committee, smiles while taking a short break from planting along Broadway Street at last Saturday’s Planting Day event Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Ryan Berry, executive director of Mainstreet Greenville, lends a hand to Adopt-A-Box with beautifying Downtown Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Ryan-Berry-a-1.jpg Ryan Berry, executive director of Mainstreet Greenville, lends a hand to Adopt-A-Box with beautifying Downtown Greenville. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

