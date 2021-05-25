Commissioners discuss fund advances, construction projects

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met on Monday to discuss fund advances and upcoming construction projects. Commissioners Mike Stegall and Larry Holmes were all present. Commissioner Matt Aultman was absent.

The board approved Resolution (R-161-2021), to advance $383,460 back to the general fund. The county received the revenue from the FAA Airport Improvement Grant which funded projects at the Darke County Airport in 2020 and 2021.

The board approved a Fixing of Date for maintenance to the Darke County Facility Boiler during its summer shutdown. Next, the board approved a Fixing of Date for a soffit replacement at the Garst Government Center. The commissioners will be accepting bids for both projects until Friday, June 4 at 12 p.m.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday and Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.