Local cadet graduates from West Point

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Cadet Taylor Hannah Staton, daughter of Mr. Roger and Missy Staton and Ms. Margo Staton of Ohio, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Staton graduated from Franklin Monroe High School, Arcanum, in 2016. While at West Point, she concentrated her studies in International History, minored in Terrorism Studies, with a focus in Systems Engineering. She was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Military Police branch.

