Four people enter pleas in court

GREENVILLE —Five people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Clayton C. Garber, 27, of Pleasant Hill, pleaded guilty to one count of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. As a part of the plea, a previous charge of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed. The court ordered his ankle monitor be removed and sentenced him to supervision for up to 60 months. He’s required to pay a restitution of $2099 in relation to the dismissed vandalism charge and to follow the protection order that the stalking victim has in place.

Shane Perreira, 36, of Union City, pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. As a part of the plea, the original charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, was lowered to a misdemeanor. The court sentenced Perreira to supervision for 24 months with a possible maximum of 60 months, a fine of $250 and he’s required to attend anger management classes.

Antonio D. Wilkins, 30, of Dayton, pleaded guilty via video uplink from the Darke County Jail to one count of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. As a part of the plea, counts one through three of forgery, all fifth-degree felonies, were dismissed. The court sentenced Wilkins to community control sanctions for up to 60 months and he’s required to pay restitution of $12931.57.

James R. Paris, 50, of Ansonia, pleaded guilty via video uplink from the Darke County Jail to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He faces up to 12 months in prison and a $2500 fine, none of which are mandatory. He will be sentenced on Monday, July 19.

Ryan T. Weiss, 28, was arraigned via video uplink from the Darke County Jail on count one of theft, a fifth-degree felony and count two of forgery, a fifth-degree felony. If convicted he faces up to 12 months in jail and a $2500 fine on both charges, none of which is mandatory. Weiss pleaded not guilty and was given ten days to retain counsel. He was released on his own recognizance and his next appearance will be June 21.

Wilkins https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_84724805_10220593304532247_4832043717890146304_n-3.jpeg Wilkins

By Abigail Miller DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach Abigail Miller by email at amiller@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Abigail Miller by email at amiller@aimmediamidwest.com