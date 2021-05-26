GPL to bring back summer reading program

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library has announced its summer reading program is back.

The 2021 program won’t include any in-person events, but kids can still read for the chance to win a wide variety of age-appropriate prizes. Parents can register their children online at www.greenville-publiclibrary.org, or by stopping in at the library beginning June 1.You will receive a reading log so you can track your reading. Each reading sheet will cover the entire program, so there’s no need to turn in a sheet every week.

The program will run from June 1 to July 31, and is open to all children ages 0 to 18. To be eligible for the grand prize, all you have to do is complete your reading sheet and turn it in no later than August 13. Prize winners will be contacted after this date.

The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. For any questions, call the Greenville Public Library at (937) 548-3915.