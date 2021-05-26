Circle of Friends ‘Date Night’ a success

GREENVILLE — The Radiant Lighthouse Circle of Friends recently held their J C’s Coffee House Date Night Dinner, which helped raised funds to benefit the group’s ministry, outreach and Bible study. Janice Clark, Circle of Friend’s ministry leader at the Radiant Lighthouse Church, organized the date night, from setting the tables and serving the meal, to coordinating the entertainment for the evening. Through Clark’s efforts and the wonderful volunteers and Circle of Friends members who pitched in to help, the group was presented with a donation of $250.

Many thanks go out to everyone who privately contributed to this effort, with special thanks to Rick Brewer who provided a wonderful night of music.

The Circle of Friends is a ministry group of developmentally disabled adults who meet on the first and third Wednesdays each month for Bible study and fellowship at the Radiant Lighthouse. The J C’s Coffee House at Radiant Lighthouse Church is located in the UTurn Building at 5256 Sebring Warner Road, in Greenville. The next J C’s Coffee House event will be June 11, 2021, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Interested in learning more about the JC Coffee House Life Group Ministry, or the Circle of Friends? Visit the Radiant Lighthouse on Facebook or on the web, or by calling 937-504-6721.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Circle-of-Friends-check.jpg