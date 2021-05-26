Fort GreeneVille DAR celebrates Preservation Month

GREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is celebrating National Preservation Month in May by continuing their preservation of the Studabaker Schoolhouse.

The chapter has been working on the exterior of the schoolhouse for the last few years. The exterior projects include a new shake shingle roof put on by Alan Cole, Cornerstone Construction and restoration of two windows and shutters begun by Dean Delk. The remaining windows, shutters and door project will be completed by Alan Cole of Cornerstone Construction. The restoration was made possible by grants and donations.

In early 2021, the chapter was awarded two grants. The grants given were by the Lydia Schaurer Memorial Trust and the National DAR Historical Preservation Grants Program. A donation was also made by Tom Lucas, Greenville, in order to continue restoration for both the exterior and interior.

The Studabaker Schoolhouse was the first brick schoolhouse in Darke County. The schoolhouse was built in 1840 on the Studabaker homestead. On Nov 20, 1934, Studabaker Schoolhouse was deeded to the Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR. The official formal announcement of the gift was in April, 1935.

Restoration by the chapter was completed in 1937. During the earlier years after acquiring the historical property, Fort GreeneVille Chapter periodically held meetings, guest days, and picnics at the property.

The Studabaker Schoolhouse was placed on the National Register of Historical Places along with the Studabaker Homestead on June 15, 1978, by the United States Department of the Interior. The Treaty City Amateur Radio Association used the schoolhouse as a clubhouse for 66 years. They held their first meeting at the Studabaker Schoolhouse on May 1, 1953 until June 2019. TCARA celebrated their 100th anniversary in 2011.

Presently, Fort GreeneVille Chapter periodically holds open houses and flag raising ceremonies at the property. In the future, the chapter is planning on educational events.

To learn more about the Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR, visit the Ohio Society Daughters of the American Revolution www.ohiodar.org.

Fort GreeneVille Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Brenda Arnett (left) stands with Tom Lucas, and Historical Preservation Chapter Committee members Karen Burkett and Debbie Nisonger at the entrance of the Studabaker Schoolhouse, located 5335 Heritage Road (St Route 49 S) in Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_DAR-at-Studabaker-Schoolhouse.jpg Fort GreeneVille Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Brenda Arnett (left) stands with Tom Lucas, and Historical Preservation Chapter Committee members Karen Burkett and Debbie Nisonger at the entrance of the Studabaker Schoolhouse, located 5335 Heritage Road (St Route 49 S) in Greenville. Courtesy of Fort GreeneVille DAR Built in 1840 on the Studabaker homestead, the Studabaker Schoolhouse was the first brick schoolhouse in Darke County. Acquiring the schoolhouse in April, 1935, the Fort GreeneVille DAR has lead the efforts to preserve and restore this part of Darke County history. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Studabaker-Schoolhouse-2016.jpg Built in 1840 on the Studabaker homestead, the Studabaker Schoolhouse was the first brick schoolhouse in Darke County. Acquiring the schoolhouse in April, 1935, the Fort GreeneVille DAR has lead the efforts to preserve and restore this part of Darke County history. Courtesy of Fort GreeneVille DAR

Studabaker Schoolhouse restoration begins