Bradford Library hosting summer activities

BRADFORD — Summer is just around the corner and that means our staff are busy planning another amazing Summer Reading Program at the Bradford Public Library. The theme this year is Tales and Tails and we are excited to be celebrating animals of all kinds. Registrations are available now and the program will be begin officially on June 1. Students and adults can read in June and July for the chance to win some great prizes. We have all in person activities planned with many new family events on the calendar. Here is what we have planned for the month of June.

Miami County Park District will be holding two storybook trails on June 8 and 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Weather permitting they will be held in Iddings Park, just across the street from the library. These are pop in family events and registration is not required.

June 9 we will have an activity day for our readers in Pre-k to 1st grade. We will have the girls gather from 9 to 10 a.m. to learn all about mermaids. Boys will meet from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. to learn about dinosaurs. Activities will include crafts, games, stories and snacks. Registration is required and limited to 10 participants each session.

The Greenville Area Dog Club will be doing a demonstration on June 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Y-Yard Park behind the Depot Building. They will be bringing several dogs to show commands and Agility Course maneuvers. This is a family event and will be entertaining for all! Registration is not required. No spectator dogs will be allowed at the event, so please leave your animals at home. Bring along a lawn chair to sit and watch in comfort. Parking for this event is available at The Depot.

On June 16, Hannah Pennington will be presenting Go Bananas with Hannah: A Jungle Adventure. Students age 4 through third graders will gear up and make a slime fit for monkeys, enjoy a photo booth, stories, snacks and go home with a goody bag. This event starts at 1 p.m. Registration is required and limited to 20 children.

June 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., we will host a class on Bullet Journals for students in grades 6 to 12. Local artist, Ashley Barnt will lead participants through how to start a bullet journal, and give ideas for what to include. Participants will be inspired to start their own journal to get their goals, dreams, achievements, schedules, etc., down on paper. Each participant will go home with a starter journal and supplies to get started. Class is limited to 10 students and registration is required.

June 18 we will have a movie in the parking lot at dusk! Gather your family, bring your blanket, lawn chairs and favorite snacks for a fun free family event. Movie and exact start time TBD. Registration is not required. There will be no rain date for this event.

Families are invited to a Make and Take to Bake Dog Bone workshop on June 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. Drop in to learn how to make healthy homemade treats for your dog. Supplies will be provided. Participants will take home several treats to bake in their homes. Registration is required so enough supplies can be purchased.

June 30 cartoonist Jeff Nicolas will return for a cartoon workshop at 1 p.m. Budding artists will learn how to draw two cartoon characters and scenes. This popular workshop is a favorite of many students. Registration is requested so we have enough supplies and space! Jeff is so encouraging and engaging…your students will not want to miss this workshop.

In addition to the events above, we also will offer a reading club for students in grades 4 and 5. Participants will be reading Island of the Blue Dolphins with Rush Rogers every Thursday in June from 5 to 6 p.m. Rush will also be holding her book club for young adults with reading challenges every Thursday in June from 6 to 7 p.m. All are welcome to join and be encouraged by this amazing group of young adults. Books will be provided.

Miami County Parks will also be offering their Summer Nature Quest at BPL. We have a nice selection of books hand-picked by Miami County Parks staff. After students read a book, they will complete a suggested activity and fill out an activity log. Turn logs in to BPL to receive a beautiful polished rock. This great program is geared to keep your children engaged in outdoor exploration and activity.

This is the perfect summer to get involved with our reading program as we are a fine free library through the end of 2021. Patrons are encouraged to stop by and check their accounts for old overdue fines for late material. Overdue fines can be waived completely, and new fines for late material will be waived when items are returned. We encourage patrons to check your account for lost material, as fines for lost items will be waived when items are returned. We miss you and want you to be able to fully enjoy your library and all it has to offer!

Follow us on Facebook for updates as more programs are added and be sure to stop by after May 27 to sign up for our events. As always, please call the library at 937-448-2612 with any questions you might have about our upcoming programs. We can wait to see you at Your Library soon!