11th Annual Karlh McCallister Memorial Golf Tournament

GREENVILLE — The 11th annual Karlh McCallister Memorial/Bridges To College Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, June 19 at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville. The event begins with a noon shotgun start with dinner and the popular reverse raffle to follow.

Bridges To College (B2C) helps students in Darke County through one-on-one mentoring, college campus visits, scholarships, FAFSA filing assistance, ACT prep, researching financial aid, and overall educational programming. It is an active working partnership between the director, Anne McKinney, and the local schools and guidance departments. Anne’s role is to serve as a “College Coach” to mentor students and families of all demographics, be it on guidance on traditional four year universities, or two year or trade/skill based career paths. The path beyond a high school education can be intimidating and filled with questions. Bridges To College helps students and families by doing “whatever it takes” to help with the process.

Information for registering your team or being a sponsor can be found at www.bridges2college.org or by calling Anne McKinney, executive director, at 937-423-2442. B2C looks forward to having YOU be a part of such a worthwhile charity event

Shown are Greenville High School visiting the University of Cincinnati. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_UC-visit-2021.jpg Shown are Greenville High School visiting the University of Cincinnati. Provided photo