Volunteer Fair & Petting Zoo is June First Friday

GREENVILLE — The Park National Bank First Friday Volunteer Fair & Petting Zoo is coming to historic downtown Greenville on Friday, June 4, 6 to 9 p.m. This is a great opportunity to bring your family and enjoy everything that our downtown community has to offer — fun, food and shopping.

The Volunteer Fair features several non-profit organizations. Learn who is really making our community great. These organizations will share what they do and some of them may even have opportunities for you to join them in their mission and become a volunteer. Each booth will be offering a family friendly activity.

If that isn’t enough, the fun will continue in front of the Darke County Courthouse with a Petting Zoo. Idle-Hour Ranch will be bringing some of their animals and kids of all ages will get to experience a little bit of farm life in a beautiful downtown setting.

The fun doesn’t end there. GNB Banking Centers will be cooking out and offering free food to visitors.

In addition to all of this fun, several musicians have expressed an interest in sharing their talents during the Park national Bank First Friday Volunteer Fair & Petting Zoo. This will be a great opportunity to enjoy a little music while you take in the sights.

While that may seem a lot for a First Friday event, there is more. Enjoy shopping at our downtown businesses. Many will be open late and are planning special activities. To find a list of all the activities/specials taking place during the event, please visit Main Street Greenville’s website or their Facebook page.

If you have a volunteer organization and would like to be part of the Park National Bank First Friday Volunteer Fair & Petting Zoo, visit www.MainStreetGreenville.org and print off an application and email to info@mainstreetgreenville.org or drop off or mail to Main Street Greenville, 421 S. Broadway, Greenville, OH 45331.

Main Street Greenville is also looking for musicians that would like to share their talents during this First Friday event. Send a demo and requirements to info@mainstreetgreenville.org or call 937-548-4998 for more information.

First Friday events aim to bring people downtown during evening hours to enjoy activities, demonstrations, food and music in a beautiful historic setting. The monthly event is presented by Main Street Greenville — a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth in historic Downtown Greenville. To learn more, visit their Facebook page. You can contact them at 937-548-4998 or info@mainstreetgreenville.org

Idle-Hour Ranch will be at the Park National Bank First Friday Volunteer Fair & Petting Zoo. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Petting-Zoo.jpg Idle-Hour Ranch will be at the Park National Bank First Friday Volunteer Fair & Petting Zoo. Provided photo