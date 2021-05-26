Inspiring women’s success through giving back

GREENVILLE- This month, members of the Greenville Business and Professional Women (BPW) gathered at the Blue Lantern Tea House to install their newly elected officers for 2021-2022 and set the upcoming year’s events and meetings.

Membership Committee Chair, Dorothy Poeppelman, led the installation ceremony by inviting each newly elected officer to come forward to receive a candle and a flower as symbolic tokens of her office. The club’s President, Maria Moore, was presented with a red candle and flower, representing bold leadership, vision and direction; Vice-president, Melissa Barhorst, was given a pink candle and flower, which represented the harmony, wisdom, and readiness to assist the president with scholarship program and the club’s yearbook; Secretary, Vicki Cost, was presented with a purple candle and flower, representing the club’s friendship and encouragement; Recording Secretary/Treasurer, Susan Fowble, was given a yellow candle and flower, representing cheerfulness when recording the club’s accomplishments; and Asst. Treasurer, Peggy Foutz, was given a white candle and flower, representing the club’s integrity, honesty and charitable nature.

The Greenville BPW is a part of the Business and Professional Women of Ohio, established in 1920. Throughout the last century, BPW has been committed to furthering women’s rights and issues, including a women’s right to vote, serve on juries, receive equal pay, promote hiring fairness in the job market, and increase awareness of women’s health issues and concerns.

The Greenville BPW is a legacy partner of the BPW Foundation based in Washington D.C. and continues to promote legacy programs which inspire professional women of all ages, including Young Careerist, Individual Development, and National Business Women’s Week.

In Darke County, the Greenville BPW seeks to better the lives of women by offering scholarships, donating to domestic violence shelters, food banks, rape crisis centers, as well as other charitable endeavors. Annual Greenville BPW scholarship fundraisers have included the Summer Chicken BBQ Dinner, Breakfast with Santa, and the Guest Night Extravaganza. In 2020-21, the Greenville BPW has awarded five $750 scholarships to local graduating college-bound seniors in Darke County.

The Greenville Business and Professional Women meet every second Thursday of each month, September through June. Their next meeting will take place Thurs., June 10, 6:30 p.m., at the historic Bear’s Mill, located at 6450 Arcanum-Bears Mill Road in Greenville. To RSVP, email Susan Fowble at fowble51@gmail.com.

Have questions or interested in becoming a member? Contact President Maria Moore at mariamoore909@gmail.com or Peggy Foutz at pafoutz@gmail.com.

Newly installed officers of the Greenville Business and Professional Women (BPW) are (left to right) Vicki Cost (Secretary), Maria Moore (President), Melissa Barhorst (Vice-president), Susan Fowble (Recording Secretary/Treasurer), and Peggy Foutz (Asst. Treasurer). https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Greenville-BPW-Installation-2021-22.jpg Newly installed officers of the Greenville Business and Professional Women (BPW) are (left to right) Vicki Cost (Secretary), Maria Moore (President), Melissa Barhorst (Vice-president), Susan Fowble (Recording Secretary/Treasurer), and Peggy Foutz (Asst. Treasurer). Carol Marsh|Darke County Media Greenville Business and Professional Women president, Maria Moore (left) smiles with son, Grant (center) and BPW member, Haley Foureman while planting annuals on Planting Day in downtown Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Maria-Moore-Greenville-BPW.jpg Greenville Business and Professional Women president, Maria Moore (left) smiles with son, Grant (center) and BPW member, Haley Foureman while planting annuals on Planting Day in downtown Greenville. Carol Marsh|Darke County Media

Greenville BPW installs officers, sets goals

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

