Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville.

One “cool cat” fact is that many American cats have become famous throughout history. For instance, Tabby, Abraham Lincoln’s cat, was often fed during White House dinners. President Lincoln told his embarrassed wife, Mary, “If the gold fork was good enough for former President James Buchanan, I think it is good enough for Tabby.”

Ellen, a 2-year-old spayed female black with white chest Domestic Shorthair, is a sensitive, lovable cat who enjoys people, but particular about how and when she enjoys human company.

Bonita, a 2.5-year-old spayed female black Domestic Shorthair, is a shy “cool cat” who loves to play with her toys and explore their surroundings.

Come out to the Darke County Humane Society and meet Ellen, Bonita, and other fabulous felines! Shelter hours are: Mon. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Tues. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Weds. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Fri. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Sat.(11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Darke County Humane Society also offers a low cost Feline Spay and Neuter Clinic once a month. For more information, see the Darke County Humane Society’s Facebook page, or call 937-548-1009.