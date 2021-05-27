More opportunities to win at Annie’s G.A.L.A.

GREENVILLE — Recognizing the ongoing Annie’s G.A.L.A. (Garst Alternative to Live Auction) is Park National’s Joy Greer, Retail Banking Administrator, shown with Annie and one of several paintings by the late famous artist Bob Brubaker donated to Garst Museum by Park National Bank for the Silent Auction.

Edison State Community College, also a Gold Star Sponsor, has offered a Tuition Voucher for one Fall 2021 or Spring 2022 course at Edison State (not to exceed 3 credit hours). Shown with Annie at the Edison State Community College Darke County Campus are Chad Beanblossom, Vice President of Regional Campuses; Erica Wentworth, Enrollment Manager; and Rachel Carlisle, Director of Enrollment Management & Student Services.

The Silent Auction begins Friday, May 28 and ends Saturday, June 12 at 1 p.m. Stop in Garst or call to bid. There’s lots of excitement coming to the G.A.L.A. Check it out as well as see all Silent Auction items at garstgala.com

Two Annie’s and a Joy! Recognizing the ongoing Annie’s G.A.L.A. (Garst Alternative to Live Auction) is Park National’s Joy Greer, Retail Banking Administrator, shown with Annie and one of several paintings by the late famous artist Bob Brubaker donated to Garst Museum by Park National Bank for the Silent Auction. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_PARK-NATONAL-PHOTO-WITH-ANNIE-2021.jpg Two Annie’s and a Joy! Recognizing the ongoing Annie’s G.A.L.A. (Garst Alternative to Live Auction) is Park National’s Joy Greer, Retail Banking Administrator, shown with Annie and one of several paintings by the late famous artist Bob Brubaker donated to Garst Museum by Park National Bank for the Silent Auction. Provided photo Shown with Annie at the Edison State Community College Darke County Campus are Chad Beanblossom, Vice President of Regional Campuses; Erica Wentworth, Enrollment Manager; and Rachel Carlisle, Director of Enrollment Management & Student Services. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_image_50442241.jpg Shown with Annie at the Edison State Community College Darke County Campus are Chad Beanblossom, Vice President of Regional Campuses; Erica Wentworth, Enrollment Manager; and Rachel Carlisle, Director of Enrollment Management & Student Services. Provided photo