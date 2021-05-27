Clark named Darke DD superintendent

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities has named Tonya Clark as its next superintendent. She will succeed outgoing Darke DD superintendent Michael Beasecker, who will retire December 31.

Clark has served as the business services director with Darke DD since July 2002 and has been the shared business director with Mercer DD since 2015. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Indiana University East and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix. She lives in Eldorado with her husband, Jim, and two daughters.

“I’m honored and excited to have been selected as the next Superintendent for Darke DD,” Clark said. “I look forward to continuing to work with the talented Darke DD team to support individuals with developmental disabilities in Darke County.”

“Working with people with developmental disabilities, their families, and community members in Darke County has been very rewarding and an absolute privilege. The past 21 years as Superintendent has been very fulfilling and has been a wonderful professional experience,” said Beasecker.

“I have worked with Tonya for 18 years and am confident she will lead the agency with integrity and in a forward-thinking manner. Over the years, her focus has been the people and families supported by Darke DD. I’m sure that focus will continue as the agency moves forward.”

Carol Bruss, Darke DD Board President added “On behalf of the Darke County Board of DD I am extremely pleased to welcome Tonya Clark as our new superintendent. Her enthusiasm, knowledge of and devotion to the families and individuals we serve will allow our agency to move successfully into the future. We look forward to working with Tonya for many years to come.”

Clark and Beasecker will share the superintendent role October 1 through December 31, 2021, after which Clark will assume the full role.

The Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities provides a range of services and supports to over 450 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities living in Darke County.

