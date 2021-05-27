Versailles Council discusses Maple Street, new personnel, pool opening

VERSAILLES — Progress on Virginia Street, well engineering, the municipal pool, and the hiring of new personnel were among the top agenda items discussed at the Village of Versailles Council meeting Wednesday night.

Attending were Mayor Jeff Subler, Village Administrator Mike Busse, Council members Jeff Beasley, Kent Paulus, Lance Steinbrunner, Mike Berger, Cory Griesdorn and Todd Dammeyer. Also in attendance were Fiscal Officer, Kathy Ording, and Village attorney, Tom Guillozet.

The council’s first order of business was hearing a report by Village Chief of Police Josh Bolin on the recent hiring of Officer Shane Grieves to the Village of Versailles Police Department.

“We are fortunate to have Officer Grieves here in Versailles,” said Chief Bolin. “He is doing a fine job.”

In addition, motion was made to add the Well Engineering Capital Improvement Project to the next meeting’s agenda.

Village Manager Mike Busse presented his report to council, recommending that the Council increase the approved amount of the 2021 CIP line item 21-P39 by $50,000, increasing the total to $175,000. Based upon test results issued by Eagon, Well #8, which was not included in the original budget, must undergo replacement drilling. The additional funds are needed to cover costs related to drilling, engineering, permits and testing. In addition, Busse noted that Jackson well drilling service will begin work on the cleaning of Well #2 and Well #5.

Busse also included that PAB Construction and the Village are reviewing the proposed work schedule for the Maple Street/Paving 2021 Project. In addition, the village met with Maple Street property owners and are recommending that the council assess the cost of curb and sidewalks.

Busse highlighted the opening of the Versailles Municipal Pool on Saturday, May 29, noting the increase in hiring of staff to include 15 to 20 lifeguards for the season, which ends on Saturday, Aug. 28. The pool inspection on May 17 went well, the concession refrigerator has been replaced, and the concession stand is fully stocked and ready for the grand opening.

“Because the weather might be a little cooler, attendance may be a little down this weekend, but that’s okay,” said Busse. “There are plenty of warm days ahead, so get your swimming suits out and come on down to the pool.”

The council noted that there will be a Memorial Day parade and commemoration on Monday, May 31, beginning at 10:30 a.m., with participants gathering around 10 a.m. at the VFW. The traditional parade route will be followed down Main Street, turning west down to the Bridge, where a wreath dedication will occur. Then, the parade will continue to the cemetery where an another ceremony will take place.

The next Versailles Village Council meeting is scheduled for June 9, 2021, 7 p.m., in the EMS Building located at 320 Baker Road in Versailles.

Versailles Councilman Mike Berger (left) swears in Officer Shane Grieves (right), the newest member of the Village of Versailles Police Department. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Officer-sworn-in-Versailles-21.jpg Versailles Councilman Mike Berger (left) swears in Officer Shane Grieves (right), the newest member of the Village of Versailles Police Department. Provided photos After months of preparation, the Village of Versailles Muncipal Pool is ready to open for the summer season Saturday, May 29. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Versailles-Pool-opening-21.jpg After months of preparation, the Village of Versailles Muncipal Pool is ready to open for the summer season Saturday, May 29. Provided photos