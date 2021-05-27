Greenville police blotter

VANDALISM

May 16, 2:10 p.m. Police were dispatched to the Greenville Cemetery at 200 West St. in reference to a vandalism. Upon arrival, officers spoke to Tracy Tryon, who went on to show me tire tracks through the grass and a small tree had pulled out of the ground by the vehicle, and snapped in half. Tracy then advised that it happened over night between May 15 at 8 p.m. and May 16 at 10 a.m. There are no suspects at this time.

DRUGS

May 21, 2:09 p.m.: Police pulled over Albert Reed on suspected active warrants in Huber Heights and Butler Township. Once detained, Reed informed officers that he had methamphetamines in his pocket. Police took the suspected methamphetamines out of his pocket and placed him in the backseat of their cruiser. Officers were then advised that both warrants were not in a good pick up radius, so they released Reed with his belongings. Officers sent the drugs to the lab for testing.

OVI

May 21st, 2:19 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to Speedway at 201 Wagner Avenue, in reference to a suspect allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The complainant, an employee, advised a male subject, Izaiah Brandon, was just inside trying to buy alcohol. Brandon appeared highly intoxicated in the parking lot, as he left in a maroon mini-van. Police followed him, then located the mini-van and stopped to talk to Brandon. He appeared under the influence of either alcohol or a controlled substance. Through investigation Brandon was arrested for OVI.

May 24, 5:57 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Buckeye Beverage at 647 Wagner Avenue, in reference to a private property accident. After speaking with the attendant and the drivers of the vehicles, it was found that the driver of the Chevrolet Equinox, Kendra Breaden, was pulling forward in the drive through to look at lottery tickets when the driver of the Ford F-150, who was behind the listed Chevrolet, continued forward striking her car in the rear of the vehicle. While speaking with the driver of the Ford F-150, identified as Robert Cheadle, officers were able to get a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him. After failing the Standardized Field Sobriety tests, he was placed under arrest for OVI and transported to Greenville PD.

WARRANT

May 20, 5:26 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the Town House Motel at 209 E. Main St. in reference to an overdose. Upon arrival, police were met by woman who showed them to the room. Upon entry, police found a male subject unresponsive with a pulse. As paramedics were giving medical aid to the subject, police observed a small plastic bag with an unknown white substance inside. An uncapped needle was also found laying a pile of blankets directly beside him. The male subject was cleared by paramedics after receiving several doses of Narcan. Officers then discovered he had an active arrest warrant out of Darke County for failing to appear for a DUI and reckless operation. He was placed into handcuffs by PO Archer. The suspect was transported to the Darke County Jail where he was held on a bond of $5,025.

THEFT

May 22, 4:36 p.m.: Police were to Wal-Mart at 1501 Wagner Avenue in reference to a shoplifter that had left the area. Officers were met by an employee who told them the female suspect had left the store headed towards the Benden Way Apartments and was dressed in a black tank top, jean shorts and was wearing a black mask. Police were unable to locate the female suspect in the area. The employee dropped off her statement. The suspect stole a total of $103.77 of merchandise. Police were unable to identify the female suspect, Wal-Mart will contact officers should she return to the store. The DVD with surveillance footage on it was entered into evidence.