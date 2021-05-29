Family of 4 left homeless following fire

PALESTINE — A family of four was left left homeless Friday morning following a second-alarm residential structure fire that left their home destroyed.

At approximately 6:29 a.m., emergency personnel from Liberty Township Fire Department and Tri-Village rescue responded along with mutual aid from Hollansburg, New Madison, Greenville City, Greenville Township, and Union City, Ohio, fire departments to the 4000 block of Hollansburg-Tampico Road in reference to a fully evolved structure fire.

According to Mark Loy of the Liberty Township Fire Department, firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Firefighters were able to gain control of the blaze, however the home was deemed a total loss after fire spread throughout the first and second stories of the country farmhouse.

At least one adult female was transported to Wayne HealthCare after reportedly jumping from a second story window in an attempt to escape the inferno. Firefighters reported finding the female laying on the ground after crawling to safety away from the burning home. Her condition remains unknown at this time. An adult male resident as well as an additional adult female, who was visiting at the time the fire broke out, were able to escape without injuries.

Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the family of four, which includes two teenage children that were at school at time of the fire, who lost everything within their home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Liberty Township Fire Department.

A family of four was left homeless following an early morning fire Friday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Comer-44581.jpeg A family of four was left homeless following an early morning fire Friday. Jim Comer | Darke County Media

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

