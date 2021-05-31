Versailles FFA names members of the month

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA chapter held its monthly meeting on May 20. The chapter presented the member of the month award to four deserving seniors which included: Aaron Buschur, Alexis Jay, Morgan Schltaer and Paige Gasson.

The club recognized senior Aaron Buschur as a member of the month. He is the son of Jake and Linda Buschur. Buschur is a five year member and has participated in monthly meetings, EMT firefighter training, Fall Harvest Sale, Farm Day, Dairy Judging, fruit sales and ag and industrial diagnostics. His SAEs consist of working at Buschur Equipment, Dirksen Dairy, and Buschur Dairy Farm and capstones at Buschur Equipment. He received a certificate and t-shirt for his honor.

The club recognized senior Morgan Schlater as a member of the month. She is a first year member of the Versailles FFA Chapter. Morgan has participated in monthly meetings, canned food drive, fruit sales, virtual national FFA convention, virtual young ag conference, fall harvest sale, farm day and the Warren Davidson Farm Forum. Morgan SAE is at Brilliant Beginnings and this serves as her capstone. Morgan is the daughter of Dale and Karen Schlater. She received a certificate and t-shirt for her honor.

The club recognized senior Alexis Jay as member of the month. She is a four year member and has participated in monthly meetings, color run, fruit sales, fall harvest sale, ag is cool tent, farm day, State FFA Convention, pork loin dinner, blanket the world, and canned food drive. Alexis is currently employed at Mike Hemmelgarn Handy Man Services, which serves as her SAE and she grows a garden. She’s the daughter of Russell Jay and Tracy Ranly. She received a certificate and t-shirt for his honor.

The club recognized senior Paige Gasson as a member of the month. Paige is a three year member. She’s the daughter of Clint and Shelly Gasson. Paige has participated in monthly meetings, fruit sales, fall harvest sale, nursing home visits, leadership night, parliamentary procedure, color run, greenhand conference set up, and shop and crop. Paige is currently employed at Smith Poultry and has a garden and strawberry patch. She received a certificate and t-shirt for his honor.

As part of the monthly meeting the chapter enjoyed a game of softball and a cook-out before the meeting. A special thank you to the K of C Hall for allowing us to host the FFA meeting and thank you to Jacob Wuebker for cooking the meat.

Versailles FFA recognized Paige Gasson as a member of the month. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_IMG-2478.jpeg Versailles FFA recognized Paige Gasson as a member of the month. Provided photo Versailles FFA recognized Alexis Jay as a member of the month. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_IMG-7532.jpg Versailles FFA recognized Alexis Jay as a member of the month. Provided photo The Versailles FFA chapter held its monthly meeting on May 20. The chapter recognized senior Aaron Buschur as a member of the month. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_IMG_3240.jpg The Versailles FFA chapter held its monthly meeting on May 20. The chapter recognized senior Aaron Buschur as a member of the month. Provided photo Versailles FFA recognized Morgan Schlater as a member of the month. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_IMG-7518.jpg Versailles FFA recognized Morgan Schlater as a member of the month. Provided photo