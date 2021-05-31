The Early Bird/Daily Advocate Premier Sponsor of Annie’s G.A.L.A.

DARKE COUNTY — With an aim as great as Annie Oakley’s, Garst Museum and the National Annie Oakley Center want to publicly thank AIM Media Midwest, publisher of The Early Bird and The Daily Advocate, for being the Premier sponsor of Annie’s G.A.L.A. (Garst Alternative to the Live Auction).

The G.A.L.A. is intended to be a FUNdraiser with your comfort and convenience in mind. The G.A.L.A. consists of a drawing for a week’s stay at the RoyalPalmsBeachHouse.com in Ft. Myers, Fla.; a Silent Auction at Garst where you can come in to bid or call 937-548-5250 (all items viewed at garstgala.com); and a dinner.

The G.A.L.A. began May 28 and ends June 12 at 1 p.m. And, the event concludes with a pre-ordered grilled dinner prepared by Montage where you can drive through and pick up or stay and tailgate in Garst’s new parking lot on June 12 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Bring your chairs and stay to listen to the musical duo. Questions? garstgala@gmail.com

From left to right, Early Bird/Daily Advocate Editor Erik Martin, “Annie,” and Reporters Carol Marsh and Abigail Miller. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_AIM-media.jpg From left to right, Early Bird/Daily Advocate Editor Erik Martin, “Annie,” and Reporters Carol Marsh and Abigail Miller. Provided photo