BGSU announces spring semester Dean’s List honorees

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University undergraduate students who achieved grade point averages of 3.5 or better have been named to the Spring 2021 Semester Dean’s List.

To be chosen for the Dean’s List, students must carry no fewer than 12 letter-graded credit hours per semester.

Students from Darke County achieving the Dean’s List include:

Heidi Runkel, Trinity Henderson, of Ansonia; Macy Skelton, Madison Magnani, Sadie Sink, of Arcanum; Araya Musselman of Gordon; Celeste Arnett, Connor Null, Matthew Williams, Maxwell Erwin, Meg Rehmert, Ryan Howard, of Greenville; Grace Engle of New Madison; Justin Albers of New Weston; Zachary Longfellow of Union City; Alexander Keiser, Austin Knapke, Aydan Moran, Brigette Holsapple, Caitlyn Luthman, Derek Rethman, Elizabeth Watren, Faith Wilker, Frida Hoening, Hannah Barga, Hunter Trump, Jacob Wenig, Jenna Mangen, Justin Meyer, Katelyn Marshal, Katelyn Rush, Megan Rismiller, Melissa Gigandet, Noah Waymire, Olivia Waymire, Victoria Ahrens, Victoria Schulze, Zachary Griesdorn, Zoey Berger, of Versailles; and Kari Mangen of Yorkshire.