Shrine’s president to retire in June 2022

MARIA STEIN — The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics announced June 1 that President, Don Rosenbeck, will be retiring in June 2022.

Mr. Rosenbeck began his tenure at the Shrine in 2003, first serving as business manager for the institution that was owned and operated by the Sisters of the Precious Blood. He was named president in 2010 and oversaw the Shrine’s transition to a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation in 2017. The organization is now governed by a Board of Directors and continues to provide ministries as a diocesan Shrine under the auspices of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

The Sisters of the Precious Blood arrived at the Shrine property in 1846 where it was the first permanent Motherhouse of the Sisters in the United States. Growth of the Congregation and other opportunities, such as acquisition of the extensive holy relic collection, opening of a gift shop, and promoting pilgrimages. These endeavors helped the Maria Stein Shrine grow into the internationally known entity it is today.

Mr. Rosenbeck was the first lay (non-religious) leader of the Shrine. Under his direction, the mission and vision developed by the Sisters has continued. Noted accomplishments include the major renovation and expansion of the Heritage Museum, which serves as educational resource devoted to the historical and religious influence of the Congregation in the area. Additionally, focuses on technology and tourism have been introduced to enhance the visitor experience within the historical building and extensive grounds.

“Don has been instrumental in employing talented staff and empowering devoted volunteers with opportunities that encourage a sense of communal “ownership” of this spiritual treasure,” stated Deacon Clif Perryman, Board Chair. “Throughout his dedicated years of service, Don has maintained the Sister’s mission to be a place of peace, prayer and hospitality with a thriving ministry of spiritual growth opportunities. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to Don and to wish him many wonderful years of travel and adventure in his well-earned retirement.”

The Board of Directors is currently engaging in succession planning with Mr. Rosenbeck to ensure an orderly transition upon his retirement. Applications from qualified candidates will be considered during the process.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit mariasteinshrine.org

Rosenbeck https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Don-Rosenbeck-President.jpg Rosenbeck Provided photo