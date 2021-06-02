Adoptable Pets of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pets” feature two lovable dogs in need of caring homes from the Darke County Animal Shelter.

Ruger, a 2-year-old intact American Bull Dog mix weighing 70 lbs is a very lovable dog who knows to sit and loves treats. If you are looking for a “coach potato” partner, Ruger would be the perfect choice. Ruger was given Bordetella, parvo/distemper/lepto vaccines and dewormed. Ruger is also microchipped and is heartworm negative. Ruger’s adoption fee is $80 and includes the licensing fee for the current year.

Come in and meet Ruger and the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.” The Shelter is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday (9 to 11:30 a.m.) Just stop by or call 937-547-1645.

Lucy, a 3.5-year-old Pitbull, is a very sweet girl who loves belly rubs, car rides, and walking on a leash. Lucy likes to be the “Belle of the Ball,” and must be the only pet (no other cats or dogs). She is spayed, housebroken and crate trained. Lucy loves people, but due to her size and weight, must be in a home with children 8 and older. She is up-to-date on all her vaccines, and is heartworm negative. Interested in adopting Lucy? Contact BARK Animal Rescue by phone at 937-423-9300, or email at barkanimalrescue14@yahoo.com, or visit them on the web at Barkanimalrescueincofdarkecounty.com