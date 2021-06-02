Arcanum Alumni scholarships awarded

ARCANUM — The Arcanum Alumni Association is very proud to announce the winners of the 2021 Arcanum Scholarships. They winners are Karr Stump, Trevor Bailey, Aidan O’Brien, Trista Hollinger, and the Ted Murphy Scholarship goes to Grace Wooten. Each winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Alumni Association.

Ranking #4 in the senior class, Karr Stump plans to attend either Ohio State University or the University of Cincinnati to study Computer Engineering. Karr states that “One of his favorite activities that he had the opportunity to participate in during his high school career has been band – all of the band activities, from concert band, to marching band, to jazz band, to pep band, and solo and ensemble. More than enjoying it, band has made me more confident and taught me the value of perseverance. Every time I give a performance, whether it’s with others or solo, all of my perseverance and hard work pays off. Each time is another chance to realize that standing up in front of people and putting on a show is nothing to be nervous about.” Karr was also very active outside of school by volunteering with his church at the GRCC Community Food Pantry and giving him the ability to give back to his community. Congrats, Karr!

Trevor Bailey ranks sixth in his class and has chosen Nursing as his major in college, he plans to attend Indiana University East. Trevor also has his eyes set on completing not only a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing but also plans on obtaining a Master’s Degree in Nursing and plans to become a Nurse Practitioner or attend medical school to become a Doctor. Trevor states, “My time at Arcanum High School has helped me to prepare for the future by offering education that transfer to my college degree, as well as teaching me important life skills…” Trevor is very proud of his academic accomplishments and activities in the community. As a member of Student Council, he believes that his character and positive demeanor were shaped and formed through his experiences with Student Council and also taught him how to step up and lead when necessary. Trevor is very goal oriented and will no doubt will complete his life plans. Congratulations to Trevor!

Aidan O’Brien will enter Kettering College to complete her goal of becoming a nurse. In the senior class of 2021, Aidan ranks as #12 out of 89. Aidan’s biggest accomplishments in high school have been on the track and cross country teams. During her high school career, she has qualified for Regionals and State meets more than one time. Outside of high school, Aidan is also very active in Campus Life, 4-H for nine years and multiple Mission Trips. Aidan said, “…I learned how to approach issues more respectfully and how to step back….All of these lessons…have matured me in a way that I am ready for college and my future…”Aidan also served as the President of the Class of 2021, was a member of the band (concert, marching and pep) all four years of high school, and was inducted into the National Honor Society during her sophomore year. Congrats and best wishes for a bright future, Aidan!

Trista Hollinger plans to attend either Wright State University or Indiana University East to studying Nursing. Trista said, “I feel I would be a worthy recipient of the Alumni Scholarship because I would use the money to earn a nursing degree and make a difference in the lives of others. I have chosen to study nursing because of a serious injury to my leg while I was in middle school. It took over a year to heal and resulted in five surgeries and two skin grafts and a PICC line to heal the infection.” She went on to state that “this experience made me realize that I will do whatever it takes to succeed and earn my degree.” Trista was also a scholar athlete in track & field and golf. She states that “being a member of an athletic team has taught me the importance of encouraging others and working as a team to accomplish a goal.” Additionally, she has volunteered through her church through mission work, leadership teams, Share, Converge and Shine. Later this summer, she will be going to Peru on a Mission trip. Trista ranks #8 in the class of 2021 and looks forward to moving on by pushing herself to succeed in college just as she did at Arcanum High School. Congratulations, Trista!

The Ted Murphy Scholarship was awarded to Grace Wooten. Grace ranks #7 in the class of 2021 and plans to attend Cedarville University to earn both a Bachelor’s degree as well as a Master’s degree in Nursing. Grace was very active at AHS including Band (concert, marching, pep and solo and ensemble), served as a class officer during her freshman and sophomore years, was a scholar athlete, and served on the Student Council all four years. Grace also stated “The Arcanum FCCLA Chapter has really played a large role in how I have matured. Last year I did a career investigation project. This project forced me to research all the aspects of being a nurse practitioner, and after doing this research, it solidified my decision to pursue a degree to become a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner.” Grace was also an active volunteer with Molly’s Mile, Right to Life, and her church Castine Church. Congrats, Grace – best of luck in your future endeavors.

The Arcanum Alumni Association is very proud of these fine young people and wish them the best in their academic endeavors. Congratulations to all, Arcanum High School and your community are very proud of you. These scholarships would not be possible without the support of our local businesses and the alumni base who have supported the fund drives, thank you Arcanum for giving us the opportunity to support the youth of Arcanum.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Arcanum-Trojans-1.jpg

Five Trojan seniors selected