Commissioners sign DC Steam Thresher Days Proclamation

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met on Wednesday to discuss various grants, a partnership with the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and to sign the Steam Thresher Association Days proclamation. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Larry Holmes were all present.

Prior to the start of the meeting, the board signed the Steam Thresher Association Days Proclamation. The Darke County Steam Threshers will hold its 64th annual reunion on July 1, 2, 3, and 4 at J & M Ranch, located just north of Greenville on U.S. Rt. 127. The proclamation states the purpose of the event is to provide an event where agriculture equipment and practices of the past may be displayed and demonstrated for the education and information of a generation not fully aware of their heritage.

First, the board approved a Subgrant Agreement between the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and the Department of Medicaid for the years of 2022 and 2023. Darke County Job and Family Services Director Carla Allen said while they haven’t received the specific allocations yet, approval of this agreement assures the department assures the department will receive state funding.

The board approved a 2021 CHIP Program Partnership Agreement between the Darke County Commissioners and the city of Greenville. This agreement states the board and the city of Greenville will be applying for a $700,000 CHIP Program Competitive Grant, which is comprised of federal Community Development Block Grant funds, Federal Home Investment Partnership funds and Ohio Housing Trust funds.

The board approved Resolution (R-166-2021), to authorize the filing of a CDBG grant application for the replacement of new water lines in the North Central are of Versailles. After the motion was approved, Commissioner Mike Stegall said the grant is a much needed improvement because the village still has some lead water lines.

Next, the board approved a Letter of Request, in which Darke County Economic Department Director Mike Bowers asked the commissioners to fund a partnership between Darke County and Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission. The partnership will first involve a Regional Transportation Planning Organization that includes Preble County and input from the Ohio Department of Transportation. The organization will include roadway planning, bike paths and walkways. The ultimate goal of the collaboration is to create a countywide plan to include infrastructure as well. The partnership includes all Darke County municipalities and will run from June 2021 to Dec. 2024. The board will fund the partnership in the amount of $35,000.

Commissioners Mike Stegall and Larry Holmes sign the Darke County Steam Threshers Association Days Proclamation while accompanied by the Darke County Steam Thresher Association board. (Back row, left to right): Trustee Jessica Wagner, Vice President Sean Wagner, President Jo Stuck, Trustee Taylor Stuck, Treasurer Todd Henry and Secretary Susan Henry. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_commissioners060221.jpeg Commissioners Mike Stegall and Larry Holmes sign the Darke County Steam Threshers Association Days Proclamation while accompanied by the Darke County Steam Thresher Association board. (Back row, left to right): Trustee Jessica Wagner, Vice President Sean Wagner, President Jo Stuck, Trustee Taylor Stuck, Treasurer Todd Henry and Secretary Susan Henry. Abigail Miller | Darke County Media