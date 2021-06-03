Ohio BMV deadline approaches

DARKE COUNTY — Time is running out for those who have yet to renew their Ohio vehicle registrations, vehicle tags, or driver’s licenses.

July 1, 2021, less than a month from now, marks the end of an extension signed by Gov. Mike DeWine in November 2020 which allowed vehicle owners and drivers to delay getting their registrations, tags and licenses in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 at Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) branches.

Ohio BMV Assistant Director of Communications Lindsey Bohrer told The Daily Advocate, “All Deputy Registrars have been operating as normal since May 26, 2020. In-car driver exams resumed June 1. Those needing to renew their driver license or identification card at a deputy registrar agency, will always be able to take advantage of our ‘Get In Line, Online’ system. Those needing to renew their vehicle registrations can visit BMV Online Services at https://bmvonline.dps.ohio.gov/”

Drivers must renew before July 1